MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The FBI will be looking for candidates at the Job News USA Career Fair.

Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI St. Louis Division, Hell Akil Davis explains what the bureau looks for in prospective agents. He also explains what the bureau is doing to increase diversity in its ranks.

JOBNews USA Career Fair

Thursday, March 31, 2022

10 a.m. CDT

Orlando’s Events and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043