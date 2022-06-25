ST. LOUIS – The FBI St. Louis field remains vigilant during PRIDE St. Louis weekend in light of a Department of Homeland Security bulletin.



FBI St. Louis Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis says the bureau has not found a specific or credible threat involving the weekend’s events. However, he asks visitors if they see something to call police immediately.



DHS issued that bulletin Tuesday, June 7. It warned of increased threats of domestic terrorism. Officials described various targeted events, places, and people.



On Saturday June 11, 31 men were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Police say the men were from the white supremacist group Patriot Front. Several men, including one from Missouri and one from Illinois were charged with attempting to riot at the LGBTQ PRIDE event in Idaho.



The DHS bulletin also addressed safety concerns surrounding the abortion-access debate. Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that individual states, not the federal government, should decide abortion laws. This effectively overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Missouri immediately banned most abortion procedures in the state.



Dargis would not discuss the Idaho case. However, he explained how the field office will gather and share intelligence with local law enforcement.

PrideFest STL

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

Tucker Street between Market & Olive

Downtown St. Louis

https://www.pridestl.org/