Feast’s ‘Extra Helping’ features recipes from top chefs to benefit St. Louis area restaurant workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You may be missing some of your favorite dishes from area restaurants and chefs. Feast Magazine has thought of a way for you to experience those dishes and help out the hard-hit restaurant industry. Heather Riske is the editor of Feast Magazine. She talks about a collaboration with some of the area’s top chefs.

Feast Magazine put a call out to area chefs and bartenders asking for recipes ranging from snacks and sauces to cocktails, entrees and desserts. Submissions received from many local food celebrities including Gerard Craft and Katie Collier.

More information: www.feastmagazine.com/extrahelping