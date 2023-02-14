ST. LOUIS – February is National Heart Month, a time for showing love to your dearest and yourself.

However, with heart disease as the #1 cause of death for women and nearly 12% of adults dealing with high cholesterol, it might be a wise choice to find healthy ways to indulge.

Ana Barzowski is the community nutrition manager at Operation Food Search (OFS) and a registered dietitian. Part of OFS’s mission is to build nutrition education that allows people in the St. Louis region to prepare healthy, affordable meals.

Ana created some nutritious and delicious recipes for FOX 2 viewers. She is available to do a cooking demonstration to share tips on preparing these heart-healthy goodies: