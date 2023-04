FENTON, Mo. – It is National Burrito Day! How do you plan to celebrate? One church in Fenton will use the day to give away free burritos.

Pastor Ron Sweet at The Crossing at Fenton is handing out up to 500 free burritos from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Anyone who wants to take advantage should visit the church at 1800 Bowles Avenue.

For more information on the church, click here.