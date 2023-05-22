ST. LOUIS – A new study reports that fewer people are willing to pack up and relocate for job opportunities.

The study conducted by career coaching firm, Challenger, Gray and Christmas, reported the percentage of people willing to follow their “dreams” or the money is at its lowest since 1986 at 1.6%.

The survey attributed these findings to high home prices and the availability of remote positions.

In Blair’s Social Second, FOX 2 posed the question, “Would you relocate for a job opportunity? Why or why not?”

A few of the responses from our Facebook followers were:

“I’ve done it several times. Each time was an economic blessing and growth opportunity for me. I moved from Mississippi to St. Louis after college graduation. I switched jobs and moved to the Huntsville, Alabama area. I relocated from England in 1996 back to the St. Louis area. All were valuable lessons for me and my family.” – Sonny



“No. Not willing to leave family and friends.” – Deanna

“One of the toughest decisions in life is to uproot and move your show far away. You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.” -Tommy

