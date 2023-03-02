ST. LOUIS – Fields Foods will open a new location in the predominantly black suburb of Pagedale on Tuesday, March 21.

This is part of the effort by Beyond Housing to quench a “food desert,” defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an area without easy access to fresh food. Fields Foods has several locations in more-affluent areas such as the Central West End and Downtown St. Louis.

