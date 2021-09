ST. LOUIS – With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month it is important to recognize special voices from the Hispanic community.

Cardinals Spanish Language Radio announcer Polo Ascencio is here to discuss the Cardinals, the sixth season of his broadcast, and the fifth annual Fiesta Cardenales happening on Sunday Sept. 19, at Busch Stadium.

For more information visit https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/specials/theme-tickets/fiesta-cardenales.