ST. LOUIS – Through the Be The Light Foundation, a cancer warrior fights in the memory of his wife.

Ceroma Love lost his wife, Kirsten, after her own long battle with cancer. Now, he raises money to help families with logistical issues while their loved ones receive treatment.

Be The Light Ride Against Cancer

Sunday, August 21

9 a.m. – Noon CDT

370 Lakeside Park

1000 Lakeside Park Dr.

St. Peters, MO 63376

https://btlrideforcancerbikeothon.dojiggy.io/btlbikeathon/Campaign/Details