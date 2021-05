ST. LOUIS – Our next guest knows a thing or two about space travel. John Herrington is a retired naval aviator, engineer, and former astronaut who became the first Native American in space when he rocketed to the International Space Station in 2002.

Now he’s traveling “Into America’s Wild,” and so can you by watching this new IMAX film opening Friday, May 28 at the St. Louis Science Center.

The film is narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Click here for tickets.