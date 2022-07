ST. LOUIS – Local filmmakers shine in July at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Cinema St. Louis Artistic Director Chris Clark explained the screening process for filmmakers. He also previewed the Closing Night Awards Party.

St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17

Friday, July 22 – Sunday, July 24

Brown Hall

Washington University in St. Louis

https://cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase