ST. LOUIS – Women can join a free and virtual financial literacy class courtesy of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

St. Louis Alumnae Chapter President DeJeanette Williams explains how women can learn how to manage their money for immediate bills and their future in retirement.

The online class is on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. CDT.

Register by May 14 at bit.ly/FinancialFortitudeWorkshop.