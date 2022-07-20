ST. LOUIS – Clarkson Eyecare is looking for new talent at this week’s Job News USA Job Fair.

Dr. Matthew Schwamb, OD, and Regional Director Kylie Cooper were both promoted from within. They shared their hopes for the ideal candidate for the many roles waiting at Clarkson. Job News St. Louis General Manager Richard Kruckemeyer shared how candidates can prepare for the day.

Job News USA Career Fair

Thursday, July 21

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://www.jobnewsusa.com/events/60afb73afe01ce0801000003/jobnewsusa-dot-com-st-louis-job-fair-july-21st-jul-21-2022