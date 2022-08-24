ST. LOUIS – You can find award-winning barbecue for carnivores and plant-eaters at BEAST Craft BBQ.

Owner and Pitmaster David Sandusky capture the eye of Food Network and competed against iconic chef Bobby Flay in BBQ’d Revenge. The restaurant website has a whole page dedicated to a list of awards from Thrillist, Food & Wine Magazine, Riverfront Times, and more.

BEAST is famous for its pulled-pork sandwich. However, Sandusky pulled in the plant-based fans with a huge head of grilled cauliflower and adjustments to other dishes.

Sandusky got his start with his first restaurant in Belleville, Illinois. He expanded to The Grove in St. Louis, where fans can also buy premium cuts of meat to grill at home.

Find a BEAST near you at https://beastbbqstl.com/