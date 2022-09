ST. LOUIS – Local entrepreneurs can find help and funding at the University of Missouri Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Accelerator.

The program offers information sessions. It also connects founders with investors and customers.

UMSL Accelerate

Information Session

Thursday, October 6

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. CDT

Venture Cafe at CIC

4240 Duncan Ave. #200

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3y1LChL