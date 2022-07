ST. LOUIS – Families can slow down and look around for Turtle Rocks from Great Rivers Greenway.

The organizations planted rocks painted to look like turtles all over the metro area. But where? A hint: some may even be in the City Museum in Downtown St. Louis. Communications Manager Dallas Adams explained how this can help families get out, get more exercise, and get more comfortable with nature.

Learn more at http://greenwayquest.com/.