EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Families can find warm coats and financial empowerment at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Delta Omega Chapter Community Event.

The giveaway is part of the sorority’s SOAR Initiative. Families can also find free document shredding, information on voting rights, and a yoga session.

Community Empowering Event

Saturday, November 12

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST

East St. Louis City Hall

301 Riverpark Dr.

East St. Louis, IL 62201

https://bit.ly/3gXM0rK