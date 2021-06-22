Finding fireworks for home displays could be tough this year

ST. LOUIS – Fireworks sales exploded last year at this time. With so many public displays canceled, people decided to have their own. The National Pyrotechnics Association reported there was a 55 percent increase in 2020 sales compared to 2019.

That is why my friends said your 4th of July fireworks shopping experience could be a dud.

Vice President of the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association Rob Cima has more details on this year’s fireworks situation.

Cima said even though fireworks for home displays could be hard to come by, Sky Wars in Wright City, Missouri on Saturday, September 25 could make up for it. The event is at 2:00 p.m.

