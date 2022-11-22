ST. LOUIS – Many of us are in Thanksgiving mode, thinking about our holiday meal coming up in just a couple of days.

However, authorities also want you to have safety on your mind going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials with the Metro West Fire Protection District and MSD teamed up Tuesday morning to talk about how to deal with issues that can ruin your Thanksgiving.

Lieutenant Matt Coppin with Metro West explained that fire crews respond to three times as many cooking fire calls on Thanksgiving than on a normal day. Coppin took us inside the Metro West safety trailer. He started a simulated kitchen fire and talked about what to do if it happens to you.

Coppin said if a fire starts inside your oven, keep it shut and call 911. Coppin also said opening the oven can give the fire oxygen and make it worse. He shared that if you have a grease fire in areas like on your stove, do not put water on it. That will only make it spread.

Instead, Coppin detailed to try to cover it to put it out and call 911 right away.

Bess McCoy with MSD Project Clear talked about how to dispose of things like turkey grease or other kinds of for fats, oils and grease (‘fog’).

She said do not throw fog down your drain because it can clog up pipes and could wind up costing you a lot of money to fix. Instead, she recommends putting fog into a can like coffee, covering it, and throwing it away.

Be aware of fire safety and how to properly dispose of cooking-related ingredients to help make for a happy Thanksgiving.