ST. LOUIS – Firework pros will try to set a fireball world record at this year’s Sky Wars in Wright City, Missouri.

Vice President of the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association Rob Cima reminded the public to leave fireworks displays to the professionals. He also previewed the Sky Wars Annual Fireworks Championship. The event will raise money for Wags and Whiskers’ Raise the Woof Campaign.

Sky Wars 17th Annual Fireworks Championship

Saturday, Sept, 24

2 p.m. CDT

13604 State Highway M

Wright City, MO 63390

https://skywarsevent.com/