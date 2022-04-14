ST. LOUIS – We celebrate Easter Weekend with the Helicopter Egg Drop from First Assembly Church in St. Peters, Mo. Lead Pastor Jeremy Mount explained how the drop works. He also previewed the other events that weekend for kids and for adults feeling moved to serve the community.

First Assembly Church Community Egg Drop

Saturday, April 16

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

370 Lakeside Park

1000 Lakeside Park Dr.

St. Peters. MO 63376

First Assembly Church

4750 North Service Rd,

St. Peters, MO 63376

(636) 936-1912

https://firstassemblychurch.org/