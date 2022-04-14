ST. LOUIS – We celebrate Easter Weekend with the Helicopter Egg Drop from First Assembly Church in St. Peters, Mo. Lead Pastor Jeremy Mount explained how the drop works. He also previewed the other events that weekend for kids and for adults feeling moved to serve the community.
First Assembly Church Community Egg Drop
Saturday, April 16
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
370 Lakeside Park
1000 Lakeside Park Dr.
St. Peters. MO 63376
First Assembly Church
4750 North Service Rd,
St. Peters, MO 63376
(636) 936-1912
https://firstassemblychurch.org/