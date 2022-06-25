ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters are ready to protect visitors to PRIDE St. Louis weekend just as dangerous heat returns to the area.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson explains the warning signs of heat sickness, and explains how firefighters and medics will work to keep people healthy at the celebration of LGBTQ rights and history.

Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, failure to sweat, clammy skin, and hot skin. If you experience this or see someone with these symptoms, call 911.

PRIDEFest STL

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

Tucker Street between Market & Olive

Downtown St. Louis

https://www.pridestl.org/