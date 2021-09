ST. LOUIS – Children fighting catastrophic illness can enjoy some time on the lake at the Miracles Fishing Tournament 4 Kids.

Miracles N’ Progress founder Trina Eakins shows us some of the fishing equipment for kids. She also explains what the organization does for the kids and their families.

The Miracles Fishing Tournament 4 Kids is Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18. Learn more at https://www.miraclesnprogress.org/events-1.