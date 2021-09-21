Fit and Food Connection raises money for healthy food resources

ST. LOUIS – People in underserved communities often have trouble accessing healthy food and other ways to stay healthy.

The Fit and Food Connection is aiming to change that. The founder of the organization Joy Millner detailed their upcoming event out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

They have a food pantry and a garden.

Everything they do is free. The organization is made up of mostly volunteers and soon they are having a fundraiser at 4846 St. Louis Avenue. That address is where they grow all of their crops. The fundraiser is on Sunday, October 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available on their website.

