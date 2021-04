ST. LOUIS – Briant K. Mitchell, of BKM Fitness Bootcamp, helps us avoid panic now that the deadline for our summer bodies is less than two months away.

Mitchell explained how to apply the principles of cardio, resistance training, and nutrition to look our best. He also explains how BKM is keeping up with changing COVID safety measures as the area slowly reopens.

Learn more at https://www.bkmbootcamp.com/.