Florissant Gospel Festival brings community together for free Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Songs of praise and worship will fill the air at the Florissant Gospel Festival in Knights of Columbus Park.

It has been a trying year due to the pandemic, losses, and financial hardships, but gospel singers, good food for the soul, and fellowship will be all there.

Generald Wilson who will be serenading the crowd there has the details from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The event is from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

The event is free. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will also be free food.

