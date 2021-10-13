Fontbonne adopts test-free admission policy for fall 2022 applicants

ST. LOUIS – If you have a student in your family who is thinking about college after high school, you know the process is very complex. There are applications, essays, and test scores to think about. Fontbonne University is breaking that mold for incoming freshmen applying for the fall 2022 semester. It will significantly alter the admissions landscape.

Quinton Clay is Fontbonne’s Vice President of Enrollment and Management, and the school is the first and only University in Missouri to adopt a new test-free policy.

Clay explained the policy out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Click here for more information.