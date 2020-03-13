Fontbonne University introduces coordinated program in Nutrition and Dietetics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Did you know the demand for registered dieticians and nutritionists is expected to grow more than twice as fast as the national average for all occupations?

According to Fontbonne University beginning in January of 2024, all students will be required to hold a master`s degree to become RDN credentialed.

Dena French, assistant professor and director of dietetics discusses Fontbonne University's newly coordinated program in nutrition and dietetics starting July 6, 2020.



For more information visit: www.fontbonne.edu