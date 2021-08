ST. LOUIS – There is a lot of fun lined up for you this weekend in Francis Park featuring live music, plenty of plates to pick from, and even back-to-school supplies for the kiddos!

It’s the tenth annual Grub and Groove event. Chris Murphey is the event’s co-founder and producer.

Murphey said there will be music and food for people to enjoy.

The back-to-school supplies were made possible through a partnership with The Little Bit Foundation.

