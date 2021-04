ST. LOUIS – Chicago native and host of the Food Network show “The Kitchen” Jeff Mauro has a new cookbook.

“Come On Over” contains more than 100 recipes for every occasion, from game day to birthday parties, brunch, and everything in between. Now that we’re re-opening to gatherings with friends and family, it’s time to start making memories again with food at the center of the celebration.

Jeff Mauro talks about some of his favorite recipes in the book.

Click here to get the book.