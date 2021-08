CARTHAGE, MO - There's more than one virus for area patients and seniors to be concerned about. And its due, in part, to the Coronavirus.

If you think the Coronavirus is the only malady of its type circulating through Southwest Missouri, and affecting kids, think again. Dr. John Venter, a Mercy Pulmonologist says there are now two others that are spiking in the area and can cause infants and small kids to get sick. He says dropping mask mandates are to blame.