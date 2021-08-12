Former Formula 1 driver Grosjean to race in IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. – The 2021 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race is Saturday, August 21 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

One former formula one driver is making the switch to indy. He had success on tracks all over the world even overcoming a dramatic crash.

Romain Grosjean will race in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

He will race in Nashville this weekend, then in Indianapolis the week after that all before the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Aug 21.

Bommarito-500 weekend is happening August 20 and August 21 at World Wide Technology Raceway for a schedule of events and tickets. Vice President of Bommarito Automotive Group Chuck Wallace said the track is now number three in the series.

