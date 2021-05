ST. LOUIS – Anchor-reporter Leland Vittert spent the last 10 years as a correspondent for FOX News.

Now as of Monday, he’ll be on the air with Nexstar’s “News Nation” on WGN. Vittert also has some St. Louis roots. He attended John Burroughs High School and is a former FOX 2 intern.

News Nation says they are going to be in the middle, non-bias. Vittert says News Nation is important becomes they are in the Midwest, so their perspective on issues is different.