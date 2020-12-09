Former NBA player Lew McKinney plans to expand his charity, A Caring Plus

ST. LOUIS – Hoops fans might remember the name Lew McKinney. He played at SLU in the 1970s and was drafted by the Celtics.
After a career at Anheuser-Busch, he started a charity called A Caring Plus which provides affordable housing for low-income seniors in north city and county. McKinney spoke with FOX 2’s Randi Naughton about his plan to expand the charity’s services.
Latest headlines:
- Kansas City man pays homage to toilet paper shortage of 2020 with unique art display
- US officials outline vaccine distribution plans as emergency authorization nears
- Newsfeed Now: Some states face more shutdowns as COVID cases rise; Man sings national anthem after audio fails
- Tesla seeks to sell $5B in stock; CEO Elon Musk moves to Texas
- IPO caps year of growth – but still no profit – for DoorDash