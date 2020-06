Tickets officially go on sale for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway Thursday. The money raised helps fund childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Dr. Maggie Cupit-Link specializes in pediatric cancer. She is a former patient of St. Jude and says if she wasn’t didn’t go through treatment at such an “uplifting and positive place” she probably wouldn’t be working in pediatrics.

11,500 tickets are available for the Dream Home giveaway.

