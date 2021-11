ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis International Film Festival features dozens of movies, dramas, comedies, and documentaries.

“Alumination” highlights how people are hitting the highways with their love for airstreams. The first airstream was built in the backyard of a California home in 1929 by Wally Byam. “Alumination” is a documentary that tells the tale of travel and its importance in American culture.

The film is directed by former St. Louisan Eric Bricker.

Click here for more information.