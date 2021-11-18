Former St. Louisan’s film ‘New Year’ showcased at SLIFF

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis International Film Festival is in its 30th year, and the festival is one of the most well-known movie showcases in the US bringing dozens of filmmakers to St. Louis.

One of the films being featured is about a group of friends having one last gathering before one of the couples is about to move out of town. Here’s a look at “New Year.”

Former St. Louisan and the director of “New Year” Nathan Sutton explained his experience making this film.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News