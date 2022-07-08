ST. LOUIS – St. Louis local remembers her husband by helping first responders and health care workers.

Julie and Jim Williams launched a foundation to recognize the hard work of police, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and other health professionals. Julie says she lost Jim to COVID-19 in August 2021. She continues the mission with days of support, fitness, and fun.

Honoring Our Heroes Dance Concert

Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17

Keating Theater

801 W. Essex

Kirkwood, MO 63122

https://www.facebook.com/Honoringourheroesstl