ST. LOUIS – The Bailey Foundation continues helping local families fill up on healthy food with their upcoming Take Action Gala.

The foundation will also offer free healthy meals to children this summer. You can text “FUNMEALS” TO 741-21 for more information.

Take Action Gala

Sunday, June 26

6 – 10 p.m. CDT

Ryse at Ameristar

1 Ameristar Boulevard

St. Charles, MO 63301

https://www.thebaileyfoundation.org/events