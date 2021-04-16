Foundation works to prevent suicide in honor of Lafayette High School student

ST. LOUIS – The A.R.C Angels Foundation works to prevent teen suicide and is holding two virtual sessions for parents.

A.R.C stands for Avery Reine Cantor, a Lafayette High School student who died from suicide in 2014 when she was 17 years old.

Cantor played field hockey and soccer on the high school teams. Kennedy Brown was her teammate. Now, she is the foundation program director. Brown shares what the group does for teens. She also shares how parents can learn the warning signs of suicidal thoughts in their teens and young adults.

Parents can join online informational sessions on Wednesday, April 21 and Monday, May 17. Both presentations go live at 7 p.m. CDT.

Learn more at https://arcangelsfoundation.org/virtual-presentations.

If you are in crisis right now, text HOME to 741-741 or call 911.