ST. LOUIS – The November, 3 General Election is coming up November 3 and as of Sunday, an estimated 10.5 million Americans have already voted with absentee ballots, mail-in ballots, or absentee in person.

Here in Missouri, there are still legal questions that need to be clarified.

Jennifer Lohman, director of the St. Louis Area Voter Protection Coalition discussed everything you need to know about casting your vote.