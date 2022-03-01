FOX 2 anchor has a personal connection to the war in Ukraine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The war in Ukraine is especially painful for Ukrainians living in the United States. FOX-2’s John Pertzborn shares with us one of those Ukrainians is a part of his family.

Pertzborn’s son Nick met and eventually fell in love with Veronika Bandurka, 26, two years ago. He and his wife call her their Ukrainian daughter, and she calls them her American parents. You can see the full interview with Veronika here.

His family has closely followed events in Ukraine since meeting Veronika. This war comes as a shock to everyone and it’s especially painful for Veronika being in the United States and feeling helpless while her family shelters in the basement of their home in the capital city Kyiv.

They live off the main road just north of Kyiv. The massive Russian convoy is just outside their front door.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, Veronika says please go to RazomForUkraine.org