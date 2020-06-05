Breaking News
Fox 2 anchor John Brown discusses his new book: ‘Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline’

ST. LOUIS – Missouri will celebrate its 200th anniversary of statehood in 2021 and there will be celebrations across the state in honor of the bicentennial. 

A new book just hit shelves in time for Father’s Day that gives a unique perspective on our history.  Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline.  200 Years of Heroes and Rogues, Heartbreak and Triumph was written by Fox 2’s John Brown.  

Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline takes a look at the important moments in Missouri’s history that have defined us as a state. This book allows readers to see our defining moments and gives us a new understanding of how it all lines up historically.

If you would like a signed copy for you, or as a gift for Father’s Day, go to www.MissouriLegends.com

