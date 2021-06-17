FOX 2 celebrates Nexstar’s 25th anniversary at Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s parent company Nexstar is celebrating its 25th anniversary and we are celebrating.

FOX 2 employees are working in the community at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

This organization helps out so many people in the St. Louis area. So FOX 2 employees spent the day helping them fulfill their mission. We put together food boxes that will ultimately help families and churches in need.

Robert Cotton with the Urban League has the details on what goes into the boxes and why the effort is so important.