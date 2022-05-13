MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois.

The FOX 2 team visited FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville.

They also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle. This is also in Collinsville, and that town has more going on. Their International Horseradish Festival is coming up on June 3 and June 4.

One Granite City teacher has created a cell phone lockbox for her students. She explained how she came up with the idea.

There’s lots of food in Madison County. Some places include Alton Flock Food Park, Dewey’s Pizza, Taqueria Z, Roma’s Pizza, Old Herald Brewery and Distillery, Heaterz Hot Chicken, and Moussalli’s Prime.

There are also some spooky secrets in the area. McPike Mansion is a haunted building in Alton, Illinois. Anyone who’s interested in getting in touch with their own spirit can get some help from Stephanie’s Spiritual Shop.

