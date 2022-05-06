ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in The Grove neighborhood.

There is a new spot there and it is a perfect hangout for dog lovers. Bar K Dog Bar is a great spot to hang out with your dog and maybe get them a spa treatment. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor brought her dog, Sadie, in to get pampered.

What about if people want to pamper themselves? Aspen Spas in The Grove has been selling hot tubs and spas for 31 years.

There are so many good places to shop in The Grove. Some include Takashima Record Bar, City Boutique, and City Greens Market just to name a few.

Handle Bar is in The Grove and it is the perfect place where fitness and fun meet. It’s not a biker bar, it’s a bicyclist bar. The Grove is home to more good eats and drinks, Platypus, Grace Meat + Three, Pie Guy Pizza, Narwhal’s, Gramophone, and Confluence Kombucha.

With all of that food, people need a way to work it off. Urban Breath Yoga gives people a centered mind and a flexible body.

Click here to watch the clips from our full “In Your Neighborhood” show.