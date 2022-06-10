ST. LOUIS – We celebrate our FOX 2 Kids with stories from our employees and their children graduating high school Friday morning with Rasheed Johnson and Keith J. Hudson, III.

Johnson the nephew of FOX 2’s Kim Hudson. He spoke about his time at Grand Center Arts Academy and discussed coping with anxiety and depression as well as his love of acting. Hudson is Kim’s second cousin. He spoke about becoming a football scholar-athlete at Carnahan High School of the Future, and his scholarship to Greenville University. Click here to follow his career.