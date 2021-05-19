FOX 2 morning crew crack open ‘Masked Singer’ clues

ST. LOUIS – ‘The Masked Singer” has become quite the phenomenon! It’s where you have to guess who is singing behind the mask. There have been big surprises on this show, but they’re changing the game for the last two episodes of the “Masked Singer Season 5” and giving fans the clues to uncover the final four’s identities!

FOX 2’s Randi Naughton and John Pertzborn cracked open a Masked Singer Season 5 pinata on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck and found a clue inside for what’s in store for the last two episodes.

The clue says here is a clue to help unmask Cluedle Doo. This celeb shares something major with our 40th president.

The semi-finals air tonight on FOX.