FOX 2’s new lifestyle show ‘Studio STL’ premieres in September

ST. LOUIS – Studio STL host Chelsea Haynes is gearing up for the show’s September 7th debut, but she has been busy already.

She told us what she has learned about the city so far, including Spark at Ballpark Village and Ebsworth Park.

The one-hour show, hosted by Chelsea Haynes, will air weekdays at noon. It will help viewers discover St. Louis in a whole new way and focus on the people, places, and personalities that make the city great.

Haynes comes to St. Louis from WATE-TV, Nexstar’s television station in Knoxville, where she was the reporter and alternate co-host of Living East Tennessee.

“I spent many weekends in St. Louis when I was at the University of Missouri, Columbia and since moving here in May, I haven’t stopped exploring the region for a second,” said Haynes. “There is so much this city has to offer, I look forward to showcasing all of it!”

