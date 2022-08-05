ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s reporter Patrick Clark has his own band and they are playing Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room Saturday night.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and Beautiful Green will open for the Patrick Clark Band. PCB will take the stage just after 8 p.m. They promise to bring listeners great American modern rock.

Patrick plays guitar and lead vocals for the band. The other band members are Kenny Smith, Jimmy Barton, and Joe Bohac.

In 1994 Patrick released a children’s album “Moo Moo Vacation.” While working in television, Clark released two more albums: “None The Worse For The Better,” album critics say, “Finds joy in unexpected places.” (St. Louis Post Dispatch), and “American Maid.” Among the featured songs were the title track ”American Maid” and the popular television station theme and Emmy Award-winner “The Night is Young,” which was used in St. Louis, MO, Dayton, OH, and Knoxville, TN. Both albums were released on the Tinker Records label.